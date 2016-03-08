Florenzi no longer considered unsellable but prefers stay over Inter move

01 July at 20:15
Roma utility man Florenzi is wanted to Inter buy the Roma captain would prefer to remain in the capital.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma has informed Florenzi that it is not considered an essential element of the squad going forward.
 
The fullback has been closely followed by Inter of late as Conte looks for players that will fit in his favoured 3-5-2 formation, although the club recent signing of Austrian full-back Valentino Lorenzo might quash their interest.
 
However, it is thought that Florenzi would prefer to stay in the Italian Capital.
 
Florenzi’s departure would mean another Roman leaving the club after legends Totti and De Rossi have left Roma this summer.
 
 

