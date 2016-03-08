Florenzi on Europa League: 'It isn't Champions League, but we will honor it'
18 September at 18:35Roma skipper Alessandro Florenzi has vowed to honor the Europa League even though it isn't Champions League- the competition that they wanted to be in.
Roma finished sixth in the Serie A last season, behind Inter and Milan. They had recovered under Claudio Ranieri after a bad time under Eusebio di Francesco. This season, they're in the Europa League in a group that has Borussia Monchengladbach, Basaksehir and Wolfsberger.
In an interview that Florenzi gave to Sky Sports, he said: "The Europa League is an important competition. It is not the Champions League but we want to honor it, starting tomorrow. I am convinced of this Rome's union of intentions.
"The fact that we play for each other. The good of Rome is at the center of all our work. We are trying to improve the defensive phase, which does not mean only suffering fewer goals, but also better pressing that the coach asks us. We know how to do a good offensive phase, but without a good defense it is useless. We have to take some precautions, there is so much work to do during the week. "
