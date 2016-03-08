Florenzi reveals Roma bitterness at 3-3 draw with Genoa

Roma's Alessandro Florenzi spoke to Sky Sport after the Giallorossi were held to a 3-3 draw in their first match of the season against Genoa. Speaking about the result, Florenzi said: 

"​How much bitterness is there? A lot, we wanted to come out with a different result. We care a lot about the performance, we know we have to improve in many aspects. We hope to do it quickly, because time is not on our side.

"​Is there a leap forward in defense? Is it not a question of individuals, we need to improve as a team, starting from the pressing forward and the alignment of the four of us in defense. The coach wants different things than to all those we have had so far, so we just have to get under and work."

