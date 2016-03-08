Florenzi set for Roma showdown talks amid Chelsea and Inter links
20 June at 17:55Chelsea, Inter and Juventus target Alessandro Florenzi is set to undergo a meeting with Roma to discuss about a new deal about the club.
Florenzi has been a Roma player since his childhood days and his importance at the club has grown over the years. So much so that his performances have attracted interested from Juventus and Chelsea already.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Florenzi is set to undergo showdown talks with Roma after there appeared to be an economic gap between the player's demands and the club's offer.
The meeting will be held in the coming few weeks for the player whose contract at the club expires in the summer of 2019.
Juventus will be there on the lookout for the player if Florenzi wants to move, with Inter too interested in him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
