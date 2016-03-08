Florenzi set to sign new Roma contract
30 July at 12:55Roma are reportedly set to tie down Alessandro Florenzi to a new contract, with an announcement expected.
It was previously reported that Florenzi was in talks with the giallorossi about a new deal and his wage demands were more than what Roma were willing to offer. Il Messeggero report that terms have now been agreed for the Italian's new contract.
Roma are expected to announce it in the same way that they had announced the contract extension of former midfielder and Inter's summer signing Radja Nainggolan.
While the announcement is set to be made in the coming few days, Florenzi is set to earn a pay rise from what he earned before and he will now earn 2.8 million euros a season plus bonuses in a deal that will keep the Italian at the club for five more years.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
