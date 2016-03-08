Florenzi won't return to Roma as Fiorentina and Inter tempt: the details
26 March at 13:00Roma owned full back Alessandro Florenzi is all but certain to be leaving the Giallorossi in the summer, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 29-year-old Italian full back, who is on a dry loan spell with Valencia, will return to the Italian capital in the summer, but is not expected to return to the first time. Coach Paulo Fonseca, who has won the approval of the Roma board, isn’t keen on the player and doesn’t want to make him a part of his project.
During the last two transfer windows fellow Italian side Inter have been in contact with his agent, Alessandro Lucci, the report continues. Coach Antonio Conte is a big fan of Florenzi, after having coached him in the Italian national team back in 2016. The Nerazzurri aren’t prepared to pay a lot for Florenzi’s signature, however.
Another prospect is Fiorentina, the report adds. President Rocco Commisso is pushing to build a squad with a solid Italian core and would offer Florenzi a starting spot. Outside of Italy, there are several clubs interested in the Italian, including teams from Spain and England like Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.
