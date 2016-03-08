Floro Flores reveals the differences between Conte and Sarri

19 June at 17:40
Antonio Floro Flores knows Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte very well. Both managers have coached him and he has spoken with Tuttosport about the former Chelsea managers who will go head to head of the Serie A title this season: "Unlikely Conte, Sarri doesn't like jokes on the pitch. The first day that Sarri coached me he said that he didn't want me to wear white shoes. If I had worn them I wouldn't have played anymore and the following day I went to training with a pair of black shoes".

"As a Neapolitan I am a bit disappointed by his decision but I must say that he deserves this chance for the career that he's had. He deserves to coach Juve, he's reaping the reward of his job. Juventus fans don't understand how lucky they are.  Their team will play amazing football. In the end people only want to win, they don't really care about the style, fans want to win".
 

