Here are some news from this morning's paper talk:

Juventus will sign at least one player per role, according to GdS. Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is on top of the Bianconeri's summer shopping list to strengthen their defensive department. According to the same source, Mourinho has yet not given green light to the move of the Italian defender who is willing to return to Turin in the summer.

The Special One has also yet to make a decision on Anthony Martial, another top target of the Old Lady. The Frenchman’s contract at the Old Trafford expires in 2019 and several reports claim he’d be ready to leave Manchester in the summer. If Mourinho will decide to sell him, Juve will make an attempt to sign Martial.

It's no surprise that Manchester United and Juventus will negotiate over a few players this summer, as it seems some of the Bianconeri's biggest stars could be on their way out, while Man Utd are looking to strengthen their squad once again. Take a look at our gallery to see the players that could be discussed between the clubs this summer.