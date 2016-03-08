Fonseca admits side needed more aggression after derby performance
20 September at 10:30Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca led his team to a 4-0 win against Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir yesterday evening, with the Portuguese manager speaking to Sky Sport after the game in reflection.
"I didn't like the first half, we didn't do well under pressure. We were away from each other in the midfield, while in the second half we have created many scoring opportunities.
"For us it is important to understand what we do well and what is bad. With Lazio we did not do well, we talked about it and we said we had to be more aggressive.
"Everyone carries the ball and must move, we must be united especially in the pressing. Not conceding goals is important, we are also good in attack.
"Dzeko? In the summer I talked a lot about him, I made it clear to him that he is important to us. I play a kind of game suitable for him."
