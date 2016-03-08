Fonseca claims he will win a trophy for Roma within 2 years

Roma hired Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach this summer; the new boss speaking to the Portuguese Daily Record about his life and aims with the Giallorossi:



"​​I want my team to be very offensive, to play in the opposing half of the field, with the high defensive line of our back-line. We are preparing to ensure that this is the norm and reality, but Serie A is a very demanding championship, especially at a tactical level. We want to have a safe team in defense, but I always say that the best way to defend is to have the ball. I believe that Roma will have the ball most of the time and for this, it will defend better. In recent years, the team that won in Serie A has always been the one that has suffered the least goals.



"​My players tell me that it will not be easy to face this Roma. We will try to be a bold and courageous team. I perceive a great commitment and involvement of the whole team. I believe the results will come naturally. In two or three years I think we could win a trophy, I am convinced. We are ready for the first championship match against Genoa, which will be difficult."