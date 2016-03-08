Fonseca claims he will win a trophy for Roma within 2 years

23 August at 11:45
Roma hired Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach this summer; the new boss speaking to the Portuguese Daily Record about his life and aims with the Giallorossi:

"​​I want my team to be very offensive, to play in the opposing half of the field, with the high defensive line of our back-line. We are preparing to ensure that this is the norm and reality, but Serie A is a very demanding championship, especially at a tactical level. We want to have a safe team in defense, but I always say that the best way to defend is to have the ball. I believe that Roma will have the ball most of the time and for this, it will defend better. In recent years, the team that won in Serie A has always been the one that has suffered the least goals.

"​My players tell me that it will not be easy to face this Roma. We will try to be a bold and courageous team. I perceive a great commitment and involvement of the whole team. I believe the results will come naturally. In two or three years I think we could win a trophy, I am convinced. We are ready for the first championship match against Genoa, which will be difficult."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.