Fonseca: 'Happy in Rome, now we want to win'

Paulo Fonseca , Roma coach , spoke to the Roma TV microphones at the end of the training session of the Giallorossi at Tre Fontane:



"I'm sorry they weren't all there, but it was nice to receive the warmth of the people, it's always fantastic and we are happy that they have been with us. The team understood the importance of working well because only in this way can we win and be strong: I found them very motivated, so I expect a good response ".



On the upcoming fixture against Torino - "We face a strong opponent, it will be a difficult match. Italian Cup? We think first of Torino, we will have time for the other matches".



On his experience in Roma - "I am very happy here in Rome, now let's get back to work to the end to win."

Anthony Privetera