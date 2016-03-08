Fonseca heaps praise on Roma’s players after İstanbul Başakşehir rout
29 November at 10:15Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s manager Paulo Fonseca has heaped praise on his players after a resounding 3-0 win against Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir in their UEFA Europa League Group J tie on Thursday.
The Rome-based club stormed to an easy victory with three goals in the first-half from Jordan Veretout, Justin Kluivert and Edin Dzeko and never looked in doubt from there on wards.
The win was an important one for the Italian club as now they are placed on the second spot in Group J equal on eight points with leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach and their fate is now in their own hands going in to the final match day.
Fonseca, while talking to Sky Sports Italia after the match, heaped praise on the player’s attitude and expressed his opinion that it was a team effort which resulted in a resounding win on Thursday.
"This victory is the result of a great attitude of my players,” said Fonseca. "All the players did well. It was team effort. The team was compact and aggressive.”
Roma will play their next league match against Verona on Sunday evening.
