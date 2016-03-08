Fonseca lauds Smalling and Mancini after Roma win at Lecce

Roma came away from Lecce today with a 1-0 win and three points; no-one will be happier than head coach Paulo Fonseca. Fonseca joined in the summer but has had a mixed start to life as Giallorossi boss.



Speaking to the press after the game today, Fonseca said the following:



'​It is always important to win this type of game. We had a good game, we controlled the game and created many scoring opportunities. We missed a penalty, I think the boys have worked a lot.



'​Smalling has played a great game like Mancini. It is important not to concede a goal, I think that the form is not as important as the dynamics of the team. I like how the team moves.'