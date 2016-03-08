Fonseca: 'My team is better than my Italian, we deserved the win..'

Roma manager has said that his side deserved to win against Bologna but feels that his Italian isn't better than his side.



Ahead of the 2-1 win over Bologna, Fonseca was talking to Radio Rai and gave his feedback on the victory.



He said: ​"Rome better or my Italian? I think Rome is better. We have earned the victory, we did "A good game, we dominated. True that Bologna is a great team, I think we played a game with courage. We created many chances to score. We said that if we want to stay at the top we have to play away at home.



"The players have shown character, that's why I'm happy. I'm working to improve the defense, but today I think the team has been solid. Only on one occasion did Bologna create a clear goal situation. We are learning, we are working to improve."