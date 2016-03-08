Fonseca praises Zaniolo's 'extraordinary talent', 'worried about Milan'

Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has spoken at his press conference ahead of the Giallorossi's game against AC Milan this weekend, in which he discussed several topics.



'​Mancini in midfield? Yes it is possible, we don't have many alternatives at the moment. He has done a good performance, therefore there is no need for change.



'Tired team? Yes, the data shows that against Borussia was the game in which we ran the most, on heavy ground. My worry at the moment is to recover the players from a physical point of view, to have them at their best against Milan who will be fresher than us.



'​Mkhitaryan is not training yet with us, while Under resumed in a group today, probably against Milan he won't be there, but from the next game he can come back.



'Capello and Zaniolo? ​I honestly didn't listen to the statements or watch the episode on TV, so I don't want to comment. I just say that here at Roma we all believe in Zaniolo's abilities, he has an immense and extraordinary talent. He must continue to work to grow. From the first days I arrived, Zaniolo has always behaved in a very professional way, giving everything in training.'