Fonseca says yes to Roma: the details

04 June at 21:00
Zorro Fonsecaagress to become the next Roma manager. The manager of Shakhtar Donetsk met some representatives of the Serie A giants in Madrid and the outcome of the meeting was a positive one for the Giallorossi.

Fonseca has agreed to sign a € 2.5 million two-year contract with an option for a third one. Fonseca was contacted by Baldini and Petrachi last week when Gian Piero Gasperini decided to extend his stay at Atalanta. Francesco Totti's main candidate was Gennaro Gattuso but Fonseca was eventually the chosen one.

Fonseca has a € 5 million release clause in his contract. A fee that his agents hope to lower or, possibly, cancel. Meantime Fonseca has says yes to Roma.

