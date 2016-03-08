Fonseca: 'We won't consider Dzeko sale, Icardi is a great player'
10 August at 14:10Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has revealed that Edin Dzeko is not for sale and has admitted that Mauro Icardi is a great player.
Roma have been heavily linked with a move for Icardi, who is set to leave Inter this summer and the nerazzurri have been linked with a move for Dzeko, for whom Roma are demanding a fee of around 20 million euros.
In an interview that Fonseca gave to Sky Sports ahead of a friendly against Real Madrid, he talked about both the strikers and said: "Tomorrow we will play with courage against Real Madrid. I am not worried about deficiencies on the defensive level, I am particularly interested in developing a proposal offensive football We will find the balance, we are working on it.
"Dzeko will play tomorrow from the beginning, our game is about him. At the moment we are not considering its release, I count on him in view of the first championship."
On Dzeko, he said: " He is a great player , but as I have always said, I speak exclusively of players who are now here with us. Now I can count on others, I remain faithful to this principle so that I normally don't talk about players who are not present, but like others he is a player of absolute value."
