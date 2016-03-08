Football Leaks: Bayern Munich wanted to exit the Bundesliga
02 November at 21:45A report from Der Spiegel states that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were thinking of ways to leave the Bundesliga, with an attempt to make a new league of elite teams.
The report that has been released by Football Leaks on Der Spiegel and it has revealed that FIFA helped Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain reach a settlement to help them evade sanctions from FFP, despite them having breached the Financial Fairplay Regulations.
The report has also said that Bayern Munich were looking to leave the Bundesliga, in an attempt to make sure that they could create a new league having big and elite clubs.
The elite teams were supposed to have about 12 top teams in Europe, including Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Bayern have responded to the statement by putting out a justification on Twitter. They said: "Renewed plans for a so-called Super League, on the "Der Spiegel" also reported Bayern are neither known, nor has the FC Bayern participated in negotiations on this. Bayern is also not known why he is listed here in a document cited by the "mirror".
