Football Leaks: Chelsea in danger of two-year market ban
14 November at 17:30Football Leaks have continued their assault on the elite clubs in world football, this time their attention turned to London and specifically Chelsea. According to what FL are reporting, Chelsea are in danger of a two-year transfer market ban – as a result of the illegal registration of young players.
FIFA are reportedly investigating 19 of Chelsea’s registrations, 14 of which would be young players. A specific case is that of Betrand Traore, who now plays for Lyon in Ligue 1. Chelsea reportedly paid the schools of Traoré and helped the relocation of his mother and brother to England in 2011, when he was still a minor (15 years), thus violating the rules in force.
The case was examined firstly by the Department of Integrity and Compliance of TMS, which oversees international transfers and, according to Football Leaks , convinced FIFA to make a first proposal for sanctions: four market sessions without being able to sign any player.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments