Football Leaks: Chelsea star refused offshore payment despite club’s insistence

The report states that the midfielder created an offshore company, most likely to avoid taxes. However, Kante then refused to be paid through it, despite Chelsea's insistence at the time.

"N'Golo is unflinching. He just wants a normal salary," says a source close to the matter, according to Mediapart.

Kante joined Chelsea back in 2016, after winning the Premier League with the golden Leicester team in 2015/16. The following season, his first with Chelsea, he added another Premier League trophy to his tally.

In other words, just like for his former club, he's been an important player for the Stamford Bridge side, taking advantage of his spectacular stamina.