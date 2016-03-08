Football Leaks: FIFA allowed PSG and Man City break FFP rules
02 November at 19:35A report from Football Leaks states that FIFA reached an agreement with both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain when they were in breach of the Financial Fair Play regulations.
Football Leaks' report at German outlet Der Spiegel makes a shocking revelation FIFA had personally intervened to help PSG and Man City not get affected by the FFP restrictions, after they had clearly gone well above the limit for spending.
An investigation that has been conducted by EIC Network has said that many senior FIFA officials, ex-general secretary and Gianni Infantino have been involved in this.
It is stated that both PSG and Man City pumped more money into the clubs that was over the FFP limits. Manchester City’s owners allegedly injected €2.7bn into the club over the last 7 years through its shareholders & over-valued sponsorship contracts which infringe FFP regulations.
PSG owners Qatar Sports Investments pumped in €1.8bn into the club only for Michel Platini and Infantino to agree a settlement to cover all of it up.
