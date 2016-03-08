Football world reacts to Atalanta qualifying for Champions League: 'Quagliarella and Atalanta are stories of the season!'

Quagliarella as top scorer and Atalanta in Europe two best stories of year in my opinion — Robert Barletta (@RobertBarletta) May 27, 2019

As a Milan fan, I am absolutely furious. As a Calcio fan, incredibly happy for this club. On a side note - I hope Empoli toils in Calcio mediocrity for eternity after their abysmal finishing today — Paolo Russumanno (@freerangerabbit) May 27, 2019

Great story. But bad for Italian soccer. Probably losing players. I hope ownership invests in the team to make a good run in champions league instead of attitude that they just want to stay up in serie a next year and who cares about chamos league — Hockeyfootiefan78 (@anjbo) May 27, 2019

Atalanta qualified for UEFA Champions League for the first time in history after a dramatic end to the Serie A top four race yesterday.Inter and AC Milan were seemingly on their way to dropping points and so were the La Dea as they had gone 1-0 down against Sassuolo after a Domenico Berardi strike. But Atalanta battled their way to a 3-1 win as Berardi was sent off.Milan finished fifth as Inter picked up a 2-1 win over Empoli, sending them down to the Serie A.But Atalanta have been the feel-good story of the season so far and their achievement comes after they had won just one of the first eight games in the Serie A.Even some AC Milan fans sent their congratulations to the La Dea and felt that they deserved to play in the Champions League.Some believed that this period won't last long as many players won't even be playing for Atalanta next season.