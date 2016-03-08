Football world reacts to Atalanta qualifying for Champions League: 'Quagliarella and Atalanta are stories of the season!'

27 May at 09:45
Atalanta qualified for UEFA Champions League for the first time in history after a dramatic end to the Serie A top four race yesterday.

Inter and AC Milan were seemingly on their way to dropping points and so were the La Dea as they had gone 1-0 down against Sassuolo after a Domenico Berardi strike. But Atalanta battled their way to a 3-1 win as Berardi was sent off.

Milan finished fifth as Inter picked up a 2-1 win over Empoli, sending them down to the Serie A.

But Atalanta have been the feel-good story of the season so far and their achievement comes after they had won just one of the first eight games in the Serie A.

 
Even some AC Milan fans sent their congratulations to the La Dea and felt that they deserved to play in the Champions League.
    Some believed that this period won't last long as many players won't even be playing for Atalanta next season.

 

