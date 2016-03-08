Footballer in Turkey attacks players with a blade

A shocking revelation in football comes from Turkey, where a footballer called Mansur Calar has been attacking opposition players with a blade.Calar plays for Turkish second division side Amedspor and he has been accused of using a blade to attack players, as he reportedly smuggles it onto the pitch before using it.During one of the club's games against Sakaryaspor, Calar injured many players of the opposition and the affected players posted photos of the wounds on Instagram.