For January, Conte continues to dream of Barca's midfielder
02 December at 10:50Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte is still dreaming about the arrival of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s midfielder Arturo Vidal.
It has been reported in the recent past the Conte is still a big fan of Vidal who he has worked with during his time as the Juventus manager in the past.
However, as per the latest development, Barcelona are not willing to sell the Chile international and would only soften their stance if the Milan-based club will come up with a fee in the region of €30 million.
