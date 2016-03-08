For Lukaku backup: Inter eye Burnley striker
04 October at 14:35Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing a move for English Premier League outfit Burnley’s newly-signed striker Jay Rodriguez in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club were willing to sign two strikers in the recently concluded summer transfer window where they were heavily linked with Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and AS Roma’s Eden Dzeko.
However, Inter only managed to sign the Belgian striker whereas the former Manchester City forward extended his stay in Rome.
Therefore, as per the latest reports, the Nerazzurri have now identified Burnley’s Rodriguez for the role of a backup striker to Lukaku, which can help the former Everton forward to have some rest in between the important matches.
The 30-year-old has recently joined the Clarets from Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion after spending two seasons and has scored two goals in eight league appearances for his new club.
