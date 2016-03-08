Forbes release most valuable list of clubs of 2018

SHOW GALLERY

Forbes have released their annual list of the most valuable clubs in the world recently, with Manchester United topping the list and Juventus at 9th.



The Red Devils have been valued at 4.123 billion dollars and top the list, with all the other top six clubs of the Premier League inside the top ten.



There are five Serie A sides in the top twenty with Juventus valued at 1.472 billion dollars at ninth.



Here is a gallery of the top five most valuable clubs in the Forbes list of 2018.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)