Forced isolation over for Inter as no Coronavirus cases were discovered

Good news arrives from the Inter headquarters, as Antonio Conte and his players are now allowed to end the isolation period, following the clash against Juventus on March 8. Daniele Rugani, the Bianconeri defender, tested positive and thus put the Nerazzurri players into isolation as well.Fortunately, none of the Inter players tested positive for the virus nor did they show any symptoms. As a result of this, the forced isolation is now over, although they will continue to work from home as the manager is preparing a training program.However, the big change for Handanovic and his teammates is that they will be able to return to their homes, as well as going to supermarkets or pharmacies, taking all necessary precautions of course. As for Juventus, in addition to Rugani, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi have also tested positive for the virus.