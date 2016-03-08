Forlan: 'Atletico Madrid favorite against Juve'

Former Atletico Madrid star Diego Forlan has spoken with TuttoJuve about the Colchoneros' upcoming Champions League clash against Juventus. "It's going to be a tough game for both teams. They are similar teams, there are many things in common. Today the difference between these two teams is done by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Atletico have big players like Griezmann, Morata, Diego Costa and Oblak. The favorite, for me, is Atletico Madird".



INTER- "I wanted to play more with them but I had many injuries that limited my performances. I've never been close to joining Juventus, I've never received an offer from the bianconeri".

