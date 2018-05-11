Former AC Milan goalkeeper explains Donnarumma mistakes
11 May at 13:45Former AC Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Donnarumma’s mistakes in the Coppa Italia final.
The 19-year-old is now in the middle of a storm as - according to reports in Italy – rossoneri fans are now fed up with their star’s attitude.
“I don’t think Donnarumma made technical mistakes”, Amelia said.
“He tried to block Douglas Costa’s shot without thinking that the ball was slippery. The second mistake is a direct consequence of the first one. He tried to block the ball in ‘two times’ to be more sure but he didn’t consider the presence of opponents in his area. He is lucky because he can rely on a manager like Gattuso who knows how to overcome struggles.”
“Donnarumma will get over it. He has already 100 appearances in Serie A and he must know that mistakes are natural sometimes. There are high expectations on him now, of course there wasn’t as much pressure on him when he made his senior debut at 16.”
