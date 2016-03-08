Official: Former AC Milan man joins Parma
15 January at 19:15Earlier this evening, Parma announced the signing of former AC Milan man Juraj Kucka, who joins from Turkish side Trabzonspor. The Italian club released a statement on the matter.
"Parma Calcio 1913 announces that Juraj Kucka (Born in Bojnice, Slovakia on 26 February 1987) has joined the Club from Trabzonspor on a permanent transfer.
"The player who has previously represented Sparta Prague, Genoa and AC Milan has signed a contract running until 30.06.2022 after undergoing his medical," the statement read.
