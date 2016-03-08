Former AC Milan man Oddo blasts Higuain and praises Seedorf

26 January at 16:15
Massimo Oddo, former AC Milan fullback, spoke to Radio 24 about Gonzalo Higuain, who joined Chelsea from the Rossoneri just a couple of days ago as well as about his former teammate Clarence Seedorf.

"Seedorf was always Seedorf. Wherever he went to play, he felt like a leader. On the other hand, there are players who lose certainties when they're not 'cuddled'. At Juventus, Higuain could afford not to score in 3 games and Juve would have still won, thus making the criticism less frequent. This year's Milan is different. If you do not score for 3 games, the fault is yours," Oddo said.

