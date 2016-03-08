Former AC Milan manager and Lazio legend named as Sporting Lisbon head coach
18 June at 22:05Sporting Lisbon are in dire need of a rebuild. After an attack on the team’s training centre last month, a majority of their first team players terminated their contracts: Bas Dost, Gelson Martins and Rui Patricio included.
Today, they appointed the head coach they hope will bring the team back from the brink of disaster: former Milan manager and Lazio player Sinisa Mihajlovic. Mihajlovic has managed six Serie A clubs in the past, as well as spending two years as Roberto Mancini’s assist at Inter between 2006 and 2008.
