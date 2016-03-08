Former AC Milan owner banned from leaving China due to debts

After many months in which his traces were lost, the name of Yonghong Li has re-emerged once again, and definitely not in a positive manner for the former owner and president of Milan.



According to several Chinese media reports, in fact, the government of the country has decided to prevent Li from leaving the state due to the many debts accumulated in recent years.



Moreover, the businessman's passport was also seized by the authorities of China. Thus, after all the mysterious aspects of his Milan acquisition, even China is now ready to look into his accounts and make things clearer.



Yonghong Li bought the club in April 2017 after a lengthy takeover process. The new management started off promisingly, investing heavily in the transfer market, but financial instability eventually led to the change of ownership and subsequently management this summer, with hedge fund Elliott now being a majority shareholder of the Rossoneri and Leonardo and Paolo Maldini being in charge of the technical area of the club.