Former AC Milan star Thiago Silva has expressed delight at seeing Leonardo and Paolo Maldini at the club and feels they can take the club forward.The Paris Saint-Germain skipper told Sky Sports: "Leonardo and Maldini are the champions needed the club. After changing the whole company, it was difficult to find the victory."It is not known what it means to win, so now the road seems a bit simpler, I hope Milan can do much better this year. Especially with Gattuso as a coach, who is very good, I'm happy, I hope that even from a distance we can cheer for Milan ".