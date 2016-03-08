Former AC Milan star Kaladze opens up about legal cannabis

Former AC Milan defender  Kakha Kaladze won the elections to become Tbilisi's mayor in 2017 and he's spoken with  La Gazzetta dello Sport about this new chapter of his life. "We are working in all directions. We want to build new streets, harbours and build new infrastructures. We want to propose new means of transport, all the actions that we are taken aim to attract the attention of the EU in order to enter it in the future. Even the law on cannabis has this aim. Before, the use of cannabis was punished with jail. Today the personal use is legal".

Kaladze did also speak about 'his' AC Milan side ahead of tonight's Coppa Italia clash against AC Milan: "Gattuso deserved to be praised. He formed this group. Everyone is helping each other, the strikers help the midfielders who help defenders".

MALDINI AND LEONARDO - "Leo and Paolo have given stability to AC Milan. That's something that has been missing for a long time. They are the first ones to help Rino. Elliott wants to invest and take AC Milan where it belongs".

PIATEK - "He is so good. He can further improve. Piatek has the right behavior because he is always so much focused, he knows he always has to score as an AC Milan striker. He won't become the new Ronaldo but he is still very very good".
 

