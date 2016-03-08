Higuain reveals what went wrong at AC Milan and provides update on Chelsea future
03 March at 18:10Chelsea striker and former AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has revealed that he misses Italy.
Higuain scored for Chelsea during their 2-1 win over Fulham and this was his third goal of the season for the Blues. He has arrived at Stamford Bridge on loan from Juventus, after having ended his loan stint at AC Milan.
Following the game against the Cottagers, Higuain was talking to Sky Italia about the goal and life in Italy and he said: "I'm back? These things make me laugh, when I'm back, when I do not only score. I'm happy with the game and the goal. It's important to take the three points for the Champions League race. Now the final race is missing.
"I left friends and a great coach at AC Milan. What happened there? These are things that happen in football and luck did not go well and I made a decision that for me was the best."
About the Napoli-Juventus game later today, Higuain said: "I love the good things about football, it's going to be a great race, to win the best, there's nostalgia for Italy, I spent six wonderful years there but now I'm enjoying this great city."
