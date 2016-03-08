Former Argentina player tips Lautaro Martinez to join Barça
18 October at 19:45Former Argentine international Claudio Garcia has spoken to Fox Sports about Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine forward has become a big part of the set-up in Nerazzurri colours but has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona.
'Lautaro will be the future of Barcelona and I believe that in the National team we will remember him as Batistuta, he has that kind of potential.'
