Former Argentina player tips Lautaro Martinez to join Barça

18 October at 19:45
Former Argentine international Claudio Garcia has spoken to Fox Sports about Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine forward has become a big part of the set-up in Nerazzurri colours but has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona.

'Lautaro will be the future of Barcelona and I believe that in the National team we will remember him as Batistuta, he has that kind of potential.'

