Former Arsenal and AC Milan man joins Getafe

07 February at 21:00
The French midfielder Mathieu Flamini, who's been out of contract since the summer, has announced that he will re-join Getafe, who was his previous employer. 
 
The 34-year-old has played a total of 122 games for AC Milan, being a part of the club between 2008-2013. However, he's most remembered for his two spells at Arsenal, racking up a total of 246 games. 
 
"It's the right club for me," Flamini stated about Getafe at the press conference. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.