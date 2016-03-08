Former Arsenal and AC Milan man joins Getafe

The 34-year-old has played a total of 122 games for AC Milan, being a part of the club between 2008-2013. However, he's most remembered for his two spells at Arsenal, racking up a total of 246 games.

"It's the right club for me," Flamini stated about Getafe at the press conference.

The French midfielder Mathieu Flamini, who's been out of contract since the summer, has announced that he will re-join Getafe, who was his previous employer.