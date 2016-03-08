Former Arsenal and AC Milan man joins Getafe
07 February at 21:00The French midfielder Mathieu Flamini, who's been out of contract since the summer, has announced that he will re-join Getafe, who was his previous employer.
The 34-year-old has played a total of 122 games for AC Milan, being a part of the club between 2008-2013. However, he's most remembered for his two spells at Arsenal, racking up a total of 246 games.
"It's the right club for me," Flamini stated about Getafe at the press conference.
