Former Arsenal and Roma player close to Italian return with Parma
15 August at 17:15According to the latest reports from Sky Sport, Gervinho, former Arsenal and Roma forward, is close to a return to Serie A with newly promoted Parma. The fallen giants have been searching for ways to boost their front line and they believe Gervinho offers the experience and skill necessary.
Two years ago, Gervinho left Roma to join Hebei Fortune and the Ivorian is already set to return to Europe. Sky Sport suggest the deal is on the very edge of completion, with talks having accelerated in recent hours. Gervinho will be flying to Italy within the next 24-48 hours, to complete a medical and to join Parma.
A key signing for Parma, Gervinho joins new loan signing Inglese from Napoli and potentially Mattia Sprocati from Lazio. Gervinho was at Arsenal from 2011 to 2013, playing 63 games for the Gunners in all competitions – scoring 11 times.
