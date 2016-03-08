Former Arsenal and Spurs man Adebayor: 'I tried to kill myself'

​Emmanuel Adebayor, former Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham striker, revealed a shocking story about his career in an interview with Daily Mail.



"My family was poor and in certain situations, there is great solidarity among the members that compose it. However, as soon as one makes it, it's like he owes all of them.



"At Metz, they gave me £3K a month, my family asked for a house worth £500K, and the club was tired of my behaviour. I remember that one night, I sat on my bed and thought 'what am I doing here? No one is happy with me'.



"I had a pharmacy under my apartment, so I bought packages and packets of pills. They didn't want to sell them to me, but I said I needed them to do charity in Togo. I made the preparations, I drank all the water.



"Then I called my best friend at midnight. He told me I had to calm down, that there were important things that were worth living for. He saved me," he concluded.