Former Arsenal man: 'Ramsey is at Juve because of Özil'

Paul Merson, the former midfielder of Arsenal, spoke to The Sun about Mesut Özil, blaming him for the departure of Aaron Ramsey at the end of last season (he joined Juventus on a free transfer)."How long will he stay in the club? Arsenal can't sign a top player because of his salary of £350K per week. It's a problem. Ramsey, for example, left the Gunners because they didn't offer him a contract similar to the one Özil has," he stated.