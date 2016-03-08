Former Arsenal star can't understand why Ramsey is joining Juventus

Ramsey esultanza baci Arsenal
25 January at 19:30
Former Arsenal star Manuel Petit can't understand why Aaron Ramsey has chosen to join Juventus from the Emirates based side on a free transfer in the upcoming summer.

Ramsey's contract at Arsenal runs out in the summer and he has already agreed a move to Juve on a free transfer.

Petit was recently talking to the Mirror and criticised Ramsey's decision. He said:  "I do not understand why he's doing it, honestly, Serie A is not the Premier League that remains the best and most competitive championship in the world, there are three or four teams fighting for the title, not elsewhere."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.