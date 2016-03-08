Former Arsenal star can't understand why Ramsey is joining Juventus
25 January at 19:30Former Arsenal star Manuel Petit can't understand why Aaron Ramsey has chosen to join Juventus from the Emirates based side on a free transfer in the upcoming summer.
Ramsey's contract at Arsenal runs out in the summer and he has already agreed a move to Juve on a free transfer.
Petit was recently talking to the Mirror and criticised Ramsey's decision. He said: "I do not understand why he's doing it, honestly, Serie A is not the Premier League that remains the best and most competitive championship in the world, there are three or four teams fighting for the title, not elsewhere."
