Former Arsenal star can't understand why Ramsey is joining Juventus

Former Arsenal star Manuel Petit can't understand why Aaron Ramsey has chosen to join Juventus from the Emirates based side on a free transfer in the upcoming summer.



Ramsey's contract at Arsenal runs out in the summer and he has already agreed a move to Juve on a free transfer.



Petit was recently talking to the Mirror and criticised Ramsey's decision. He said: "I do not understand why he's doing it, honestly, Serie A is not the Premier League that remains the best and most competitive championship in the world, there are three or four teams fighting for the title, not elsewhere."