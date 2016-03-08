Lucas Torreira could become a major contributor at Arsenal, according to a former Gunner.

Speaking in a recent interview (via 101greatgoals), Gilberto Silva claimed that the former Sampdoria man could have an impact similar to N’Golo Kanté’s.

The 22-year-old joined from Sampdoria in the summer, but has generally not started so far for his new club, with young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi getting games instead.

Yet he was subbed on in the Gunners’ recent win over Cardiff, and assisted Alexandre Lacazette’s winner late on.

Asked whether the €30 million signing could be compared to Kante, Silva answered:

“But he’s got the potential. We saw that at the World Cup, where he did a great job for Uruguay.”

“Not only this position but football has changed a lot. The way it’s played, the passion of the Premier League, it’s totally different from 10-15 years ago but you have to try and adapt.”

“I hope so. The Premier League is not easy. You have to work hard to be considered a top player and progress game to game, season to season.”