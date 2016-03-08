Former assistant reveals Conte can return to Italy and comments on Higuain-Chelsea deal

Angelo Alessio, assistant coach of Antonio Conte both at Juventus and Chelsea, spoke to Radio Sportiva about the future of the coach who was sacked at the Stamford Bridge last summer.



"For the next team, he will surely look for some long-term projects. He can return to Italy or go abroad. I left him because I want to get involved and be a coach," he said.



"Higuain to Chelsea? In the end, he slipped in the race with Juventus, showing a growing discontent. Who knows if the deal will end well but in any case, his experience with AC Milan will be lacklustre. And it will remain what he did," Alessio added.