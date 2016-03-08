Former Atalanta sporting director: 'We almost signed Dybala before he joined Palermo'

Former Atalanta sporting director Pierpaolo Marino has revealed that the Bergamo based side were close to signing Paulo Dybala before he joined Palermo in the summer of 2012.



Marino was recently talking to Rai Sports recently and he said: "Dybala was thrilled to come to Atalanta. But we were in this period in the chaos of match-fixing, we were afraid not to save ourselves, and then when I came back to get things done, another intermediary took him to Palermo for 12 million, when we were about take him for four."

