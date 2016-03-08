Former Barca and Man Utd coach van Gaal says de Ligt should join Man City
04 June at 12:15Louis Van Gaal, the former manager of Barcelona and Man Utd, surprised many with his comments on Matthjis de Ligt in an interview with Fox Sports, in which he recommended the player to sign for Man City.
"I think De Ligt fits perfectly with Manchester City. Vincent Kompany has already left and Nicolás Otamendi is not good enough. Then I would love to see him alongside Aymeric Laporte," he began.
The defender has been linked with several clubs in the last few months, but it seems that only four options are left on the table: Barcelona, Juventus, Man Utd or staying at Ajax.
"De Ligt can also go to Barcelona because I'm not a big fan of their defensive backline either. However, at the same time, if I could play in Barca or City, I would choose Guardiola over Messi," he concluded.
For more news. visit our homepage.
Go to comments