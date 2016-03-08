Gerardo Martino

The former Barcelona manager is currently the Coach of Atlanta United, and was recently linked to Argentina, who he had already Coached from 2014 to 2016.

The ex-Albiceleste Coach led Lionel Messi & Co to two straight Copa America finals, only to lose both of them on penalties to rivals Chile. Martino resigned soon after the second loss in July 2016, and took over at Atlanta soon after.

Martino responded to rumours linking him to Argentina by saying that:

“It’s an ethical question, seeing that I’m talking about renewing my deal here.”

That said, the Federacion Mexicana de Futbol have denied that any talks are ongoing. Martino was very successful as Paraguay Coach in the 2010 World Cup, leading the Albirroja to the quarter-finals after scaring Spain in a close match.

“My idea at the moment is to solve my contractual situation with Atlanta United. I’m focussed on that. I won’t listen to offers from Colombia or Argentina, or from anyone else who is interested in me.