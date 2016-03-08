Former Barcelona coach defends under-pressure Valverde
13 January at 15:50Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s former coach Luis Enrique has come out in support of under-pressure Ernesto Valverde.
There have been reports in the media in the recent past that the Catalan-based club are looking to sack the 55-year-old from the post of first-team head coach after their Spanish Cup defeat against Atletico Madrid despite them sitting at the top of La Liga.
Enrique, who has guided Barcelona to their second treble in 2015 has defended Valverde after the Spanish Super Cup final as quoted by Calciomercato.com stating: “I think he is doing a good job. He can still win all available competitions except the Super Cup. He is one of the best Spanish coaches. When you lose it is normal that there are rumors about the coaches.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments