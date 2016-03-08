Former Barcelona man handed lengthy prison sentence

11 September at 14:55
Former Barcelona star Arda Turan has been handed a lengthy prison sentence for firing a gun in a hospital.

The facts date back to October 2018, when he was the protagonist of an altercation with the famous Turkish singer Berkan Sahinwho accused him of molesting his wife.

Arda Turan was acquitted of harassment charges, but was convicted of weapon possession without a license, of shooting on the ground and of intentional injury to Sahin, whose nose he had broken. 

However, the former Barça man will not have to physically enter prison, as long as he does not commit any more crimes in the next five years.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.