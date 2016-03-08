Former Barcelona man handed lengthy prison sentence

Former Barcelona star Arda Turan has been handed a lengthy prison sentence for firing a gun in a hospital.



The facts date back to October 2018, when he was the protagonist of an altercation with the famous Turkish singer Berkan Sahinwho accused him of molesting his wife.



Arda Turan was acquitted of harassment charges, but was convicted of weapon possession without a license, of shooting on the ground and of intentional injury to Sahin, whose nose he had broken.



However, the former Barça man will not have to physically enter prison, as long as he does not commit any more crimes in the next five years.