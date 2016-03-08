Former Barcelona manager in full praise of Real Madrid
30 May at 18:50Former Barcelona manager and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Real Madrid after they won their third consecutive Champions League trophy on the trot.
Their success over Liverpool in Kiev was their fourth Champions League trophy since 2013. No team has won two or three Champions Legaue in a row and this record is something that has seen Real Madrid receive praise from Guardola.
"It's spectacular, you have to take your hat off to them. It doesn't matter if they deserve it or not, because it's very difficult to do what he they've done. They've demonstrated their quality, and we hope to prevent them from taking the fourth consecutive one. Zidane has done a spectacular job,” Guardiola said.
Guardiola also spoke about Barcelona and said they will never lose their DNA. He said, "They will remain the best club in the world, and I don't think they will lose their DNA."
CLICK HERE FOR LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments